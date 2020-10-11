Election 2020: Early voting sites in Bladen County

Early voting begins Oct. 15 and ends Oct. 31. The times are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on all weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on each Sunday.

• Bladen County Recreation Department Gym, 803 W. King St., Elizabethtown.

• Old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 MLK Drive, Bladenboro.

• East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood.

• Booker T. Washington Primary School, 66 Booker T. Washington School Road, Clarkton.

• Bay Tree Fire Department, 12717 N.C. 41, Harrells.

• Tar Heel Municipal Building, 14867 N.C. 87, Tar Heel.