ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s number of active cases remains steady in the 70s, and its number of recoveries is nearing 900.

The Health Department said Sunday nine people remain hospitalized among 72 cases. Five new ones were added, pushing to 981 the total since the pandemic began. There has been at least one new case each of the last 27 reports.

Eighteen people have died.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 303 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 160 in Bladenboro; 116 in East Arcadia; 93 in Clarkton; 72 in White Oak; 61 in Tar Heel; 21 in Kelly; 20 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are eight fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,770 deaths, up five from Saturday’s noon report.

• 231,471 cases, up 1,719.

• 1,046 hospitalized, up 12.

• 3,381,506 tests, up 37,354.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 24-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 23 percent, 18-24 is 12 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 8 percent and 75-or-older is 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older have made up 61 percent, 65-74 is 22 percent, 50-64 is 11 percent and 25-49 is 6 percent.

Statewide, the ages 24-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 is 19 percent, 18-24 is 16 percent, 17-and-under is 11 percent, 65-74 is 7 percent and 75-or-older is 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older have made up 58 percent, 65-74 is 23 percent, 50-64 is 15 percent and 25-49 is 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 259 deaths and 16,276 cases. Cumberland has 81 deaths and 6,133 cases; Robeson has 84 deaths and 5,268 cases; Columbus has 58 deaths and 1,504 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,434 cases; and Pender has eight deaths and 1,116 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 1,970 deaths and 25,779 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 214 nursing homes, 95 residential care facilities, 47 correctional institutions and five other facilities.

Breakdowns by county, for the third consecutive day, remained confusing from the report. Bladen County listed three outbreaks but the breakdown was for two nursing homes and zero meat processing plants. Robeson listed seven outbreaks, broken down as three nursing homes, one correctional facility and zero meat processing plants. Sampson lists four outbreaks, broken down as two correctional facilities, one nursing home and zero meat processing plants.

Cumberland has eight outbreaks, Columbus has five and Pender has three.

Robeson has two clusters and Cumberland has one.

With 95 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 41.7 percent of the deaths (1,571) and 47 percent of the cases (108,842).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 365 deaths and 30,366 positive cases, Rowan County has 106 deaths and 3,762 cases, Gaston County has 99 deaths and 6,044 cases, Cabarrus County has 81 deaths and 4,367 cases, and Union County has 60 deaths and 5,347 cases — a total of 711 deaths and 49,886 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 258 deaths and 19,093 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 8,265 cases, Johnston County has 57 deaths and 4,908 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,834 cases — a total of 469 deaths and 35,100 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 191 deaths and 9,788 cases, Forsyth County has 105 deaths and 7,657 cases, Randolph County has 56 deaths and 3,206 cases, and Davidson County has 39 deaths and 3,205 cases — a total of 391 deaths and 23,856 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.7 million confirmed cases and 214,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 7 million.

There are more than 37.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.