WHITE LAKE — Commissioners here on Tuesday adopted a resolution recognizing Veterans Day in November and took no formal action on Halloween.

The town is recommending no trick or treating door-to-door this year, citing it as a high-risk activity as confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. White Lake has published CDC recommendations for lower risk activities. The town’s stance mirrors Elizabethtown, which last week recommended no door-to-door trick or treating.

Mayor Goldston Womble clarified there is no ordinance or resolution, and nobody will be cited by lawmen. He did ask parents and adults to act responsibly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution for Veterans Day was the highlight of an otherwise light agenda. Womble said the town wished to formally honor veterans, both living and deceased.

The resolution reads in part, and urges, “all citizens to honor our Veterans on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and call upon all Veterans in this great state to wear their medals in observance of Veterans Day so that all North Carolinians will have the opportunity to express apprciation for their service.”

During the roughly half-hour meeting through the internet application Zoom, commissioners did not offer any insight into the search for a town administrator.

The board met Sept. 8 in regular session, adjourned, and went forward with interviews later in the month during closed session. All six commissioners and the mayor are the interview committee. It’s unclear how many applicants were interviewed.

The need for a town administrator position has grown for the residential resort community of about 800 year-round residents. The post was among three unifying points — improved stormwater retention and erosion control were the others — at a three-hour planning session in February.

The board adjourned the meeting to Thursday at 5:30 p.m., when it will meet in person and consider matters in closed session. It is unknown if that session is related to the town administrator search. Womble said Tuesday it was related to personnel.

The board went through a four-page report from Dr. Diane Lauritsen, a part-time employee of the town, and memos and a report from Steve Bunn, the town’s lake stewardship officer, that described the health of the lake.

Lauritsen’s report said a “whole lake vegetation survey of the lake will be conducted” by N.C. State researchers later this month. The survey is an annual analysis similar to what is done at Lake Waccamaw. It is not new; White Lake had similar surveys done in 2014, and from 2017 to present, the report said.

