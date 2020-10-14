Chemours, DuPont sued by attorney general seeking reelection

FAYETTEVILLE — Three weeks before Election Day, and with voters having already cast ballots for a month, the state attorney general seeking reelection has filed a lawsuit for the state against Chemours and DuPont.

The Bladen County plants were named in a suit accusing knowledge of the dangers of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, that were produced and released into the Cape Fear River for decades. Attorney General Josh Stein, in office since winning election in 2016, is a plaintiff in the case as well.

The suit seeks financial damages from the chemical giants. Chemours, second only to Smithfield Packing as Bladen County’s largest taxpayer, in 2019 had $1.02 billion in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization).

Stein, a Democrat opposed by Republican Jim O’Neill, wants DuPont and Chemours to give up profits attributed to unfair and deceptive trade practices.

The lawsuits says “forever chemicals,” a term often used to describe chemicals like GenX, were released into the river for decades. The contamination extended to drinking water wells near the plant and the utility providing drinking water to Wilmington about 100 miles downstream.

Stein announced two months ago his office would probe the manufacturers of PFAS. The Wilmington newspaper, the StarNews, reported the contamination as found by N.C. State researchers in June 2017.

Residents from here to New Hanover County have protested and attended a number of meetings about GenX since that summer. Chemours has responded to previous litigation and court orders, including an investment of more than $100 million that included a thermal oxidizer designed to reduce air emissions.

The impact of GenX and other PFAS on humans is still evolving. The federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says high levels of certain PFAS may lead to increased risks for kidney or testicular cancer, increased cholesterol levels and health challenges for children.

In a release, Stein said, “DuPont and Chemours have dumped PFAS into North Carolina’s drinking water even as they knew these forever chemicals pose threats to human health and our natural resources. These companies maximized their profits at the expense of the people of North Carolina. That’s wrong. I am taking DuPont and Chemours to court to make them pay for the mess they made.”

Chemours responded by saying it is reviewing the lawsuit. DuPont, through a spokesman, said the lawsuit is without merit and looks forward to its defense.

Chemours is already in a court order with state environmental regulators. A Bladen County judge on Monday accepted an addendum to that order designed to further reduce contamination of the river.

