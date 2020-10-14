Domestic Violence Awareness: Oct. 22 is ‘Show Your Purple’

Bladen County citizens are being asked to wear purple on Oct. 22 during “Show Your Purple” and “Wear Purple Day” to bring awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A release says Families First of Bladen County is open and safely serving victims of intimate partner violence.

Vickie Pait, the executive director, said in a release, “Our domestic violence and sexual assault agency has been serving survivors for 25 years, and every October, we at Families First, Inc., rededicate ourselves to breaking the cycle of intimate partner violence. It can be as simple as a purple ribbon on the door or a homemade poster hanging in a business window.”

Families First will hang purple bows throughout the county.