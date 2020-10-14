Clarkton requests caution for Halloween

CLARKTON — Town commissioners, after meeting this month, are asking residents to be careful with Halloween but have not chosen to enact an ordinance against trick or treating.

“I don’t care if they have it,” Mayor Tim Tart said.

The recommendation at the last meeting was to follow guidelines of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for low-risk activities. Trick or treating is not among them, but some other mostly family-oriented activities are included.

“I see us as having an overflower from Elizabethtown or Bladenboro,” Tart said. “I don’t think we will be that bad.

“I thought we would go by the CDC rules and not have it, but it’s up to the people that come if they want to come if they want to or not.”

