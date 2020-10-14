Coronavirus: County adds five cases, two recoveries

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added five cases and two recoveries in the report Wednesday from the county Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The county has had 993 cases and 912 recoveries since the pandemic began. Nine people are hospitalized among 62 active cases. There have been 19 deaths.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 307 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 168 in Bladenboro; 118 in East Arcadia; 94 in Clarkton; 72 in White Oak; 61 in Tar Heel; 21 in Kelly; 20 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,856 deaths, up 40 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 236,407 cases, up 1,926.

• 1,152 hospitalized, up 49.

• 3,459,943 tests, up 22,345.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalies, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 268 deaths and 16,828 cases. Cumberland has 88 deaths and 6,262 cases; Robeson has 85 deaths and 5,415 cases; Columbus has 59 deaths and 1,535 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,472 cases; and Pender has eight deaths and 1,144 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,011 deaths and 26,255 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 221 nursing homes, 102 residential care facilities, 47 correctional institutions and four other facilities.

Breakdowns by county, for the sixth consecutive day, remained confusing from the DHHS report. Bladen County listed three outbreaks but the breakdown was for only two nursing homes. Robeson listed nine outbreaks, broken down as three nursing homes, one correctional facility and one residential care facility. Sampson lists four outbreaks, broken down as two correctional facilities and one nursing home.

Each of those counties were listing meat processing plants with a total of zero cases from Friday through Tuesday.

Cumberland has eight outbreaks, Columbus has five and Pender has three.

Robeson has two clusters and Cumberland has one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 41.3 percent of the deaths (1,594) and 46.9 percent of the cases (110,818).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 373 deaths and 30,818 positive cases, Rowan County has 108 deaths and 3,787 cases, Gaston County has 100 deaths and 6,255 cases, Cabarrus County has 82 deaths and 4,451 cases, and Union County has 61 deaths and 5,441 cases — a total of 724 deaths and 50,752 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 262 deaths and 19,334 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 8,360 cases, Johnston County has 58 deaths and 5,010 cases, and Orange County has 57 deaths and 2,874 cases — a total of 474 deaths and 35,578 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 191 deaths and 10,088 cases, Forsyth County has 106 deaths and 7,813 cases, Randolph County has 57 deaths and 3,291 cases, and Davidson County has 42 deaths and 3,296 cases — a total of 396 deaths and 24,488 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 7.8 million confirmed cases and 216,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 7.2 million.

There are more than 38.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 1 million deaths.

