Election 2020: Early voting begins in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Early voting started Thursday morning across the state, and a fair number of people were taking advantage in Elizabethtown at the Bladen County Recreation Department gym at 803 W. King St.

The times are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on all weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on each Sunday. The period for early voting ends Oct. 31.

In addition to the gym, othe rsites are Old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 MLK Drive, Bladenboro; East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood; Booker T. Washington Primary School, 66 Booker T. Washington School Road, Clarkton; Bay Tree Fire Department, 12717 N.C. 41, Harrells; and Tar Heel Municipal Building, 14867 N.C. 87, Tar Heel.