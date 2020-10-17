RIEGELWOOD — East Arcadia has become the second school in Bladen County to close because of the coronavirus.

The Bladen County Schools district made the announcement Saturday afternoon through spokeswoman Valerie Newton. The school is not on the state Department of Health and Human Services’ list for clusters, which is defined as facilities that are schools or child care centers with five or more cases.

“Due to the number of COVID-19 cases and close contact exposure cases in East Arcadia School, the superintendent is recommending that the school close for in-person learning starting Monday, October 19,” her release read. “Students and staff are not to report to school.”

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor and the district on Friday announced the closure of Dublin Primary, saying in a release it would be for at least two weeks and is indefinite. The East Arcadia announcement said the school “will be closed for a minimum of two weeks.”

Students will be five days a week remote learning.

In the district’s most recent coronavirus updated, provided once a week on Fridays at noon, there were three new cases added in the seven-day period.

The district reopened its buildings with kindergarten through fourth grade on Sept. 14, a move that drew in about half of county’s students for two days of in-person instruction coupled with three days learning via the internet. Half of the students going to the schools were there Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. About 700 students remained in five-day internet learning.

Since that time, none of the Bladen County Schools buildings have landed on the state’s report for clusters.

Monday was to be the first day the district returned students in all grades, K-12, to buildings. Those opting to go inside will get four days of in-person instruction, and a day of internet learning. Students have the option to remain in five days of virtual learning as well.

Bladen County, through Saturday’s report from the county and DHHS, has had 1,030 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, with 90 percent — 927 — having already recovered. There have been 19 fatalities and 84 cases are considered active.

