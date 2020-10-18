Mural, stage coming to Bladenboro

BLADENBORO — The recent tear down of the building that housed an eye doctor business in downtown is going to breathe new life into the main area where Beast Fest happens every year.

Now the town is working on gathering quotes to have the side of the building painted so that it can become the backdrop of the stage that Boost the ’Boro is hoping will be built there, said Town Administrator Oryan Lowry.

“They are going to build a permanent stage that Boost the ’Boro can use for Beast Fest,” he said. “Annually they would spend $2,000 to $3,000 for renting the stage.”

That stage will be adjacent to the wall exposed from the demolition.

“That wall is also going to be painted, and we wanted to do something similar to what Elizabethtown has, a kind of mural, featuring prominent people,” Lowry said. “We are going to partner with the high school to do a rendering to see what it would actually look like.

“For street paving they had a couple of streets that they wanted to take out of the actual quote that we have received from Sykes Paving,” Lowry said. “I am revising that.”

Town commissioners, in their most recent meeting, also addressed street paving, purchasing a golf cart, and the purchase of a pumper/tanker truck for the Fire Department.

Lowry said the board has given a special thanks to five ladies that have put up decorations for fall around town.

“It’s something that they do for the town,” said Sarah Benson. “These ladies put their time into it. They are members of Boost the ’Boro.”

Claudette Guy, Ashley Norris, Paige Burney, Debbie Edwards and Penny Walters were those instrumental in making that happen.

Two pieces of property are being donated to the town off South Ashe Street.

The town also welcomed a new police officer, Joseph Graham, that is starting this week.

The town also recognized Sherry A. Lanier who earned her C-Well certification as a water treatment facility operator. The board went into closed session for personnel and decided to give her a 5 percent increase for her hard work.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.