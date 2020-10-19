Greene’s Lake Conservation Park construction progressing; spring finish possible

ELIZABETHTOWN — A rough outline of the future of the incoming Greene’s Lake Conservation Park is shaping up near the airport just off the Mac Campbell Jr. Highway.

Thursday afternoon work was being done on the trail, and Town Manager Eddie Madden said that more has happened with land acquisition.

“This lake has been a hidden gem for many generations,” Madden said. “Now it’s an asset that will be available to the public. It’s one of the more picturesque spots in town, and obviously probably in the area.

“Now we will be able to provide places for families, children and whatnot to come down and ride a bike or fish from the shoreline.”

A gravel parking area will become paved when all is said and done.

The park is tucked between the Bladen County Emergency Management Services building and backs up to the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery property. The winery has been the latest addition to the park, with Alex Munroe, the winery owner, donating a piece to make it happen.

Down by the water there’s a grilling area, with a flat concrete pad that is also hopefully going to be utilized. Madden said that there should be a few picnic tables.

“They have put in a pipe for the spillway, and right now they are constructing the trail to go across the dam,” Madden said.

The trail is going to loop around the winery and then come back to the parking lot. The other part of the park, where the playground is, will be behind the winery. Construction crews have put in a drainage pipe for the driveway in on the roadside of the winery.

“We have worked out the location,” Madden said, explaining that the path will follow parallel to the roadside for the most part and then swing left behind the winery.

“That will be the final piece, the final section to be built,” Madden said. “The Aviation Parkway side would be done separate, and then we would come back and do the tie-in last.”

The area used to be an RV camper site, and Madden said that they are going to leave as much intact as possible.

“It was used kind of as a fishing hut,” Madden said. “Folks will be able to fish from the edge of the lake.”

The deadline to finish the project is just a week over a year, but Madden said that he’s optimistic that it will be done in the spring. The project must be completed by the deadline through the terms of the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant.

Madden said that as the project progresses he will continue to pursue more grants to finance the later phases. The 41.39 acres for the Greene’s Lake Conservation Park happened in 2016 and the grant was received in September of 2018 for $500,000.

The design was by Sage Designs, and the construction is being handled by Smith Construction.

