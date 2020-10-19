Coronavirus: Active cases nearing 100 in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Active cases of coronavirus climbed to 96 on Monday, the Bladen County Health Department reported.

The total since the pandemic began went up by seven to 1,042 and included no new recoveries. That figure remains 927 and hasn’t changed since six were added Friday. There are five people hospitalized. Nineteen have died.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 328 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 184 in Bladenboro; 121 in East Arcadia; 103 in Clarkton; 72 in White Oak; 61 in Tar Heel; 23 in Kelly; 21 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 3,939 deaths, up five from Sunday’s noon report.

• 247,172 cases, up 1,144.

• 1,142 hospitalized, up 13.

• 3,640,086 tests, up 31,051.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 22 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 272 deaths and 17,509 cases. Cumberland has 91 deaths and 6,548 cases; Robeson has 86 deaths and 5,637 cases; Columbus has 59 deaths and 1,583 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,548 cases; and Pender has eight deaths and 1,193 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,056 deaths and 27,281 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 211 nursing homes, 98 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, five in Robeson, four each in Columbus and Pender, three in Sampson, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has two clusters.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 40.9 percent of the deaths (1,614) and 46.5 percent of the cases (114,931).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 376 deaths and 31,820 positive cases, Rowan County has 110 deaths and 3,927 cases, Gaston County has 104 deaths and 6,721 cases, Cabarrus County has 82 deaths and 4,607 cases, and Union County has 62 deaths and 5,616 cases — a total of 734 deaths and 52,691 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 261 deaths and 19,888 cases, Durham County has 97 deaths and 8,590 cases, Johnston County has 60 deaths and 5,183 cases, and Orange County has 58 deaths and 2,953 cases — a total of 476 deaths and 36,614 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 193 deaths and 10,514 cases, Forsyth County has 112 deaths and 8,155 cases, Randolph County has 57 deaths and 3,493 cases, and Davidson County has 42 deaths and 3,464 cases — a total of 404 deaths and 25,626 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 8.2 million confirmed cases and 220,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 7.5 million.

There are more than 40.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.