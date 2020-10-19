PFAS webinar series continues Thursday

RALEIGH — A webinar about plants and aquatic animals will be hosted on the internet application Zoom by the N.C. PFAS Testing Network on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Owen Duckworth and Scott Belcher are scheduled to provide information in a discussion that will also involve representatives from the Cooperative Extension. A flyer touts, “Want to know more about PFAS in North Carolina plants and aquatic animals?”

This is part of a series.

To join the conference, go to ncsu.zoom.us/s/96633071216. The meeting ID is 966 3307 1216. Another option is to call 646-518-9805 for audio only.

There is no preregistration required.