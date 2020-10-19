ELIZABETHTOWN — Commissioners in Bladen County were updated on the coronavirus Monday night by Dr. Terri Duncan.

The director of the county Health Department used the total number of cases since the pandemic began in the spring to explain how she believes things are getting worse in Bladen County. The first case was reported in the April 2 daily report from the state, and there had been 1,042 through Monday’s report. However, the active cases is 96; Duncan said more recoveries were likely on Tuesday, which would reduce the active number back into the 80s.

No recoveries were added to the report Saturday, Sunday or Monday. Five people were hospitalized as of Monday.

“We need to learn to live with this pandemic,” Duncan said. “And that means the three Ws.”

Her reference was to wearing a face covering, staying at least 6 feet apart and washing hands. She said the ability to go to schools, businesses and other places depends on everyone doing their part.

The county’s worst stretch was before antigen tests began to be counted in the latter half of September. It was Aug. 6-11 when the county was last over 100 active cases, with a high of 128 on Aug. 9; from June 21-July 7, cases ranged from 97 to 160.

In June, the county counted 271 cases. There have been 117 this month, a pace for less than last month; September had 214, boosted when antigen tests were added.

In other business before the commissioners, approvals were given during a 14-item consent agenda for fireworks at Camp Clearwater on Halloween; a resolution to support law enforcement; and an amendment to the county’s picketing ordinance.

Stacie Kinlaw accepted a proclamation on behalf of United Way for the Week of Caring that takes place Nov. 2-7.

Generating considerable discussion in two separate agenda items were the finances related to income generated by the county jail through its federal inmate program, and construction of a building to house three military surplus vehicles. The program’s net income for December to June was $273,861.52. In the new fiscal year, the jail generated $157,428.70 for two of the three months; the third month included a loan payment, and thus showed a minus $218,533.65.

The cost of the new building for three vehicles is $45,500. Commissioner Michael Cogdell was the lone vote against.

Commissioners were unanimous denying a tax appeal for Cypress Creek Renewables, thereby following the recommendation of the N.C. Department of Revenue.

Robin Hewett, director of computer operations, updated the panel on cybersecurity. October is an awareness month. Hewett had universal praise for county workers’ attention to possible breaches.

Commissioners approved moving forward toward a grant agreement for $334,937.99 from the NC 911 Board Grant Committee that will help improve software systems and phase out equipment or other hardware that has exceeded useful life. They also agreed to contribute $75,000 toward the phase-out, a project with a total cost of about $747,000. Jeff Kulp, who oversees the public safety information technology, GIS and 911 for the county, gave commissioners a breakdown on financing.

In the manager’s report, the quarterly recognition of employees for years of service to the county included 30 years each for Willie McLaughlin of Central Services and Lisa Nance of the Department of Social Services.

Others included 25 years for Kimberly Jones (Communications) and Beverly Parks (Register of Deeds); 20 years for Vickie Smith (DSS); 15 years for Carol Cain (Revenue); and five years for Chad Simpson (DSS), Kulp (Emergency Services/IT), Brian Storms (EMS), Hester Kilpatrick (Sheriff’s Office), James Daniels (Sheriff’s Office), and Cory Thomas (Sheriff’s Office).

In lieu of the annual Employee Appreciation Luncheon, which can’t be held because of COVID-19, Commissioner Ashley Trivette moved for all county employees to get two paid hours off. Her motion passed unanimously.

