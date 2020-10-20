Home News Emereau delays board meeting to next week News Emereau delays board meeting to next week Bladen Journal - October 20, 2020 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Bladen Journal ELIZABETHTOWN — Tonight’s meeting of the board members for Emereau: Bladen Charter School has been pushed back a week. The meeting is at the school, 995 Airport Road in Elizabethtown, on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. Questions can be directed to 910-247-6595. View Comments Elizabethtown overcast clouds enter location 11 ° C 11.7 ° 10.4 ° 61 % 5.1kmh 100 % Mon 14 ° Tue 12 ° Wed 13 ° Thu 15 ° Fri 18 °