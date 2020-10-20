BLADENBORO — Bladen County Schools has closed its third school in five days.

In a release Tuesday morning, the district said Bladenboro Middle School is closing today “due to the number of COVID-19 close contact exposure cases and an individual identified as COVID-19 positive.” The school will “be closed for a minimum of two weeks, and children and staff should stay home,” the release said.

The school will be remote-learning only during this time.

The school, through Monday’s report from the Department of Health and Human Services, was not on the cluster list. DHHS defines clusters as schools or child care facilities with five or more cases.

Also not on that list were Dublin Primary and East Arcadia School, which the district closed Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Students at each school will have five days of remote learning, as they did when school began Aug. 17 up until Sept. 14. The past month at each school has included an option of two days of in-person instruction mixed with three days of internet learning; students could also be on five days virtual.

All of the district schools, from kindergarten to 12th grade, were to begin in-person instruction on Monday.

The Sept. 14 opening of K-4 schools drew in about half of the district’s more than 1,400 enrolled. Half of the students going to the schools were there Mondays and Tuesdays, the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. About 700 students remained in five-day internet learning.

