Election 2020: Nearly 6,000 have used early voting sites in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — Voters are turning out by the thousands to cast ballots at six sites around Bladen County.

In an update provided Wednesday morning by the county Board of Elections office, 5,945 votes have been cast. Registrations include 263 updates, and 133 that are new.

In a meeting Tuesday night of the five-member of Board of Elections, the panel approved 156 absentee ballots and four overseas ballots. The last day to request absentee ballots is Tuesday. All have to be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order to be considered.

Early voting is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through next Friday. Sites are open each of the next two Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and this Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The sites are at Bladen County Recreation Department Gym, 803 W. King St., Elizabethtown; old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 MLK Drive, Bladenboro; East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood; Booker T. Washington Primary School, 66 Booker T. Washington School Road, Clarkton; Bay Tree Fire Department, 12717 N.C. 41, Harrells; and Tar Heel Municipal Building, 14867 N.C. 87, Tar Heel.

