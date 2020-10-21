DUBLIN — Registration is underway at Bladen Community College for the spring term.

Classes start Jan. 11.

Applications are being accepted for both curriculum and continuing education programs.

“Our counselors and student advisors are prepared and waiting to assist students with every phase of the registration process,” Barry Priest said in a release. He’s the vice president for Student Services.

The Advising Center can be reached by email at bccadvising@bladencc.edu, or by phone at 910-879-5584.

The release says prospective students can contact the Financial Aid Department for questions, and to fill out required forms.

Sondra Guyton, vice president for Workforce and Continuing Education, said the college would use recent grant money to help provide $750 scholarships to students seeking workforce training through continuing education. There are classes for client services training or forklift operator certification.

The phone numbers are 910-879-5568 and 910-879-5539 for the Workforce and Continuing Education Department.

More information is available at the school’s website at BladenCC.edu.