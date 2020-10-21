Coronavirus: Five remain hospitalized, three more recover

ELIZABETHTOWN — Five people remain hospitalized among 102 active coronavirus cases in Bladen County, the Health Department said Wednesday in its daily report.

The county added three recoveries from COVID-19, making 939 since the pandemic began. Another 10 cases were added, pushing to 1,060 the total since the first case was reported in April. Nineteen have died.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ postal ZIP code report lists 335 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 187 in Bladenboro; 123 in East Arcadia; 110 in Clarkton; 72 in White Oak; 61 in Tar Heel; 23 in Kelly; 22 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Wednesday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,032 deaths, up 40 from Tuesday’s noon report.

• 250,592 cases, up 1,842.

• 1,219 hospitalized, up 16.

• 3,683,243 tests, up 19,903.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 276 deaths and 17,735 cases. Cumberland has 91 deaths and 6,647 cases; Robeson has 90 deaths and 5,702 cases; Columbus has 59 deaths and 1,603 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,579 cases; and Pender has eight deaths and 1,204 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,097 deaths and 27,843 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 204 nursing homes, 98 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, five in Robeson, four each in Columbus and Pender, three in Sampson, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has two clusters and Bladen one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 40.6 percent of the deaths (1,639) and 46.4 percent of the cases (116,289).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 376 deaths and 32,264 positive cases, Rowan County has 110 deaths and 3,970 cases, Gaston County has 107 deaths and 6,881 cases, Cabarrus County has 87 deaths and 4,660 cases, and Union County has 62 deaths and 5,698 cases — a total of 742 deaths and 53,473 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 267 deaths and 20,015 cases, Durham County has 99 deaths and 8,652 cases, Johnston County has 60 deaths and 5,238 cases, and Orange County has 58 deaths and 2,977 cases — a total of 484 deaths and 36,882 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 196 deaths and 10,619 cases, Forsyth County has 114 deaths and 8,264 cases, Randolph County has 60 deaths and 3,542 cases, and Davidson County has 43 deaths and 3,509 cases — a total of 413 deaths and 25,934 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 8.3 million confirmed cases and 221,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 7.6 million.

There are more than 41 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.