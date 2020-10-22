ELIZABETHTOWN — More than one-third of all Bladen County voters have cast ballots in the general election.

In an update Thursday morning from the county Board of Elections, the total votes cast at six early voting sites now numbers 6,640. The five-member Board of Elections panel has also approved 951 ballots, including military and overseas submissions, for a total of 7,591.

Bladen County has 22,645 voters, meaning turnout is already at 33.5 percent.

County director Chris Williams said Thursday morning things have done well so far. No formal, meaning written, complaints have been filed.

There have been 307 updated registrations, and 150 that are new.

In a meeting Tuesday night of the five-member of Board of Elections, the panel approved 156 absentee ballots and four overseas ballots. The last day to request absentee ballots is Tuesday. All have to be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order to be considered.

Early voting is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. through next Friday. Sites are open each of the next two Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and this Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The sites are at Bladen County Recreation Department Gym, 803 W. King St., Elizabethtown; old Spaulding-Monroe School, 508 MLK Drive, Bladenboro; East Arcadia Town Hall, 1472 East Arcadia Road, Riegelwood; Booker T. Washington Primary School, 66 Booker T. Washington School Road, Clarkton; Bay Tree Fire Department, 12717 N.C. 41, Harrells; and Tar Heel Municipal Building, 14867 N.C. 87, Tar Heel.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.