CLARKTON — Historical preservation is in the works for the community, and the town board is working on acquiring the property behind the library with plans to renovate the back of the building.

Chris Hall, maintenance director for the town, said that they would need a 20-by-20 section at the back for a concrete slab.

“This could house all the trophies and historical things, as well as the telegraph that is in Town Hall,” he said. “We were looking for a building, and we wanted it at the library and got to thinking about the cost.”

Previous thoughts were to buy a prefabricated building, and put it in the back, with a connector.

“We would continue the same architecture of the library itself, and just extend the walls out,” he said.

Hall said that they would take the old bathroom off the back. That bathroom needs repair and is not handicap accessible, so doing this renovation and tear off would have a major benefit for the community as well.

“This would allow us to tear off the two bathrooms that are back there and make one handicap accessible unisex bathroom, and that would meet all the requirements,” Hall said.

The thoughts were that the library staff would be the ones to look after the space.

Clarkton was a longtime home for a tobacco market town, and the railway still runs through it today.

