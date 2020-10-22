Coronavirus: Recoveries up 19, hospitalizations down to one

ELIZABETHTOWN — Only one person is hospitalized by coronavirus in Bladen County, the Health Department said Thursday in its daily update.

The county still has 91 active cases. Recoveries jumped 19 to 958 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,068 cases, with eight added in the latest log.

Nineteen have died.

The Department of Health and Human Services’ postal ZIP code report lists 339 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 187 in Bladenboro; 123 in East Arcadia; 110 in Clarkton; 72 in White Oak; 61 in Tar Heel; 25 in Kelly; 22 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,082 deaths, up 50 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 252,992 cases, up 2,400.

• 1,205 hospitalized, down 14.

• 3,718,606 tests, up 35,363.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 41 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 7 percent and 75-or-older has 6 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 276 deaths and 17,735 cases. Cumberland has 91 deaths and 6,709 cases; Robeson has 90 deaths and 5,762 cases; Columbus has 59 deaths and 1,626 cases; Sampson has 28 deaths and 2,605 cases; and Pender has eight deaths and 1,228 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,120 deaths and 28,126 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 207 nursing homes, 99 residential care facilities, 46 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, seven are in Cumberland, five each in Robeson and Columbus, four each in Sampson and Pender, and two in Bladen.

Robeson has two clusters and Bladen one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 40.6 percent of the deaths (1,639) and 46.4 percent of the cases (116,289).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 380 deaths and 32,457 positive cases, Rowan County has 113 deaths and 3,995 cases, Gaston County has 108 deaths and 6,956 cases, Cabarrus County has 87 deaths and 4,695 cases, and Union County has 62 deaths and 5,725 cases — a total of 750 deaths and 53,828 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 268 deaths and 20,165 cases, Durham County has 99 deaths and 8,696 cases, Johnston County has 60 deaths and 5,285 cases, and Orange County has 58 deaths and 2,989 cases — a total of 485 deaths and 37,135 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 200 deaths and 10,720 cases, Forsyth County has 115 deaths and 8,319 cases, Randolph County has 60 deaths and 3,583 cases, and Davidson County has 43 deaths and 3,539 cases — a total of 418 deaths and 26,161 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 8.3 million confirmed cases and 222,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 7.7 million.

There are more than 41.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.1 million deaths.

