LUMBERTON — President Donald Trump will bring his reelection campaign here on Saturday.

Trump will be at the Robeson County Fairgrounds at 12:30 p.m. His website says he’ll talk about “fighting for the forgotten men and women.”

The fairgrounds, 3750 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton, opens at 9:30 a.m. Admission information is available at the campaign website for Trump, which is donaldjtrump.com/events/.

This will be Trump’s eighth visit to the state since accepting the Republican Party nomination in August. His campaign made the announcement a day after he threw his support behind the Lumbee tribe’s push for full federal recognition.

Lumbees are the largest Native American tribe. They have an office in Pembroke and their population is heavily centered in Robeson, Hoke and Scotland counties.

Trump won North Carolina by more than 3 percentage points over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Polls have favored former Vice President Joe Biden thus far, though the state remains purple and considered crucial to the election of each candidate.

An Associated Press analysis story this week said, “While Trump has multiple roads to victory, his most likely route hinges on winning two crucial battleground states: Florida and Pennsylvania. If he can claim both and hold onto other Sun Belt states he narrowly carried in 2016 — North Carolina and Arizona — while playing defense in Georgia and Ohio, which he won handily in 2016 but where Biden is now competitive, he will win.”