Donations accepted through next Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — One week remains for donations to Roger’s Wish.

The community project that helps the homeless in memory of Roger Grunder continues to accept gently used blankets and sleeping bags through Oct. 30. Drop-off sites are located at 207 E. Broad St., which is the temporary home of the newspaper as well as the permanent home of the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce; the Bladen County Public Library, 111 N. Cypress St. in Elizabethtown; and the Elizabethtown ABC Store, 2817 W. Broad St.

Hours vary at each location. But anytime each is open, donations are accepted.

On Nov. 6, distribution takes place starting at 8:30 a.m. and going until 6 p.m. or until the donations run out. Distribution will be in the parking lot area between the library and the building that houses the newspaper and chamber — at the corner of Cypress and Broad streets.

Grunder was a fixture in Elizabethtown, a homeless man by choice for the final 19 years of his life. It was in the summer of 2013 that he talked of a blanket and sleeping bag drive to benefit the area homeless and needy.

He died in a car crash just as the Bladen Journal partnered with him the first year.

The newspaper, with assistance from his sister Maria, keeps his dream alive each fall by helping the less fortunate just before the season’s first frost.

In past years, this has been an opportunity for church groups, youth groups, school groups, company groups, etc., to participate in a month-long challenge to collect blankets and sleeping bags.

More information is available by calling the newspaper at 910-862-4163 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.