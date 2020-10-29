Coronavirus: Bladen County case count has dropped by nearly half in last eight days

ELIZABETHTOWN — Active cases in Bladen County have dropped to 52, a day after rural counties were singled out for spread by both Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen of the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Two of those are hospitalized. The county added just two cases, moving to 1,090 since the first case was reported in April just shy of seven months ago. Nineteen people in the county have died.

Last week, on Oct. 21, the active case count was 102. It has been coming down since, and the county remains on pace to finish October with fewer cases and deaths than were recorded in September. The last time it was this low was Aug. 29, when 51 cases were considered active.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 343 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 197 in Bladenboro; 129 in East Arcadia; 115 in Clarkton; 73 in White Oak; 65 in Tar Heel; 25 in Kelly; 23 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,283 deaths, up 38 from Wednesday’s noon report.

• 269,021 cases, up 2,885.

• 1,181 hospitalized, down 12.

• 3,950,641 tests, up 38,042.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 301 deaths and 19,123 cases. Cumberland has 99 deaths and 7,129 cases; Robeson has 95 deaths and 6,071 cases; Columbus has 62 deaths and 1,714 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 2,802 cases; and Pender has 14 deaths and 1,407 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,213 deaths and 29,697 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 201 nursing homes, 108 residential care facilities, 49 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, six each are in Cumberland and Robeson, and four each are in Columbus, Sampson and Pender.

Robeson has two clusters; Bladen, Sampson and Cumberland each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 40 percent of the deaths (1,715) and 46 percent of the cases (123,859).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 389 deaths and 33,988 positive cases, Rowan County has 119 deaths and 4,144 cases, Gaston County has 121 deaths and 7,479 cases, Cabarrus County has 91 deaths and 4,931 cases, and Union County has 65 deaths and 5,940 cases — a total of 785 deaths and 56,482 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 270 deaths and 21,344 cases, Durham County has 101 deaths and 9,101 cases, Johnston County has 64 deaths and 5,709 cases, and Orange County has 59 deaths and 3,109 cases — a total of 494 deaths and 39,263 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 209 deaths and 11,581 cases, Forsyth County has 120 deaths and 8,937 cases, Randolph County has 64 deaths and 3,831 cases, and Davidson County has 43 deaths and 3,765 cases — a total of 436 deaths and 28,114 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 8.9 million confirmed cases and 228,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8 million.

There are more than 44.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.1 million deaths.

