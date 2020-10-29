3 TO KNOW: Halloween in Bladen County – what can and can’t be done, and what to expect where

What can and can’t be done, and what to expect where

Little Johnny isn’t going to get arrested if he goes trick or treating Saturday night.

He’s also not getting any encouragement to go from Bladen County’s municipalities.

Halloween is different this year, as are many things with COVID-19. The Bladen Journal attended meetings and contacted each of the seven municipalities to see how each is handling the traditional festive occasion. Those that took a position referred citizens to the CDC guidelines, which discourages trick or treating, but none have enacted ordinances such as a complete ban — as was erroneously reported by a Wilmington television station at one point.

Here’s three to know for Saturday:

Municipalities

Elizabethtown was first to step out, and a few others followed. Bladen County commissioners didn’t even mention Halloween at either of its October meetings, and the Sheriff’s Office put out a list of safety reminders that led with following state and county health policies and then filled in primarily with least risky suggestions of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s the municipal rundown:

• Elizabethtown: Recommends no door to door trick or treating.

• Bladenboro: Issued a proclamation.

Trick or treating is allowed from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Only children 12 and under, accompanied by parents or responsible adults, are allowed to solicit gifts, or treats, from residents or businesses in the community. Children under age 9 must be accompanied to the door.

There are two age-specific curfews that evening; for ages 13 to adult, it is 10:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday; for under age 13, it is 9:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The mayor’s proclamation says youth collecting for UNICEF or church groups are exempt from the curfew while doing so, but must be accompanied by an adult.

• Clarkton: Recommends following CDC guidelines for low-risk activities. “It’s up to the people that come if they want to or not,” Mayor Tim Tart said.

• White Lake: Recommends no door to door trick or treating, and following CDC guidelines for low-risk activities. The town published those recommendations. Mayor Goldston Womble clarified there is no ordinance or resolution, and nobody will be cited by lawmen. He did ask parents and adults to act responsibly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• Dublin: Did not take any specific action.

• Tar Heel: Did not take any specific action.

• East Arcadia: Did not take any specific action.

Harvest Party

Harvest Party, the annual tradition in Camp Clearwater that attracts thousands, will be more restricted this year by the coronavirus.

The event will still happen, but only current Clearwater customers with valid vehicle stickers may enter the park. The gates will be staffed.

Harvest Party started years ago, and at one time included a fish fry. The festivities outgrew that endeavor, and by a large margin. The customer appreciation event now includes contests for costumes and decorations. And there’s usually some trick or treating.

Risks

The CDC guidelines are the prevailing document guiding most communities, not only in Bladen County but throughout the country.

The higher risk activities include but are not limited to:

• Participating in traditional trick or treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door.

• Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots.

• Attending crowded costume parties held indoors.

• Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.

One of the moderate risk activities is participating in one-way trick or treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard). Those preparing goodie bags should wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.

Outdoor costume parties are also considered moderate risk. And anything that might induce screams is considered moderate in risk.

The lowest risk activities include but are not limited to:

• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.

• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.

• Decorating your house, apartment or living space.

• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.

• Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.