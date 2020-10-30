Coronavirus: Bladen County remains on tract for better October than September

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added seven coronavirus cases to its total Friday, pushing the active case total to 59.

Three of those cases involve people hospitalized.

The county has recorded 1,097 cases since the pandemic began and its first case was logged in April. There have been 1,038 recoveries. Nineteen have died, according to the Bladen County Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services.

With one report left, October has a tally of 172 cases and four deaths — down 40 and one, respectively, from September. It is 19 more cases than August, a month in which five fatalities were recorded.

In the twice-a-week report from DHHS on outbreaks and clusters, Emereau: Bladen Charter Schools remains on the cluster report with five cases.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 345 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 198 in Bladenboro; 130 in East Arcadia; 116 in Clarkton; 73 in White Oak; 65 in Tar Heel; 25 in Kelly; 23 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Friday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,332 deaths, up 49 from Thursday’s noon report. Twenty-one were in congregate living settings.

• 271,830 cases, up 2,809.

• 1,196 hospitalized, up 15.

• 3,994,670 tests, up 44,029.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 304 deaths and 19,264 cases. Cumberland has 99 deaths and 7,190 cases; Robeson has 97 deaths and 6,100 cases; Columbus has 62 deaths and 1,732 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 2,822 cases; and Pender has 15 deaths and 1,420 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,234 deaths and 29,986 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 206 nursing homes, 111 residential care facilities, 50 correctional institutions and six other facilities. Of those, six each are in Cumberland and Robeson, and four each are in Columbus, Sampson and Pender.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen and Sampson each have one.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 19 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 40 percent of the deaths (1,736) and 46 percent of the cases (125,049).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 390 deaths and 34,193 positive cases, Rowan County has 119 deaths and 4,203 cases, Gaston County has 133 deaths and 7,636 cases, Cabarrus County has 93 deaths and 4,952 cases, and Union County has 65 deaths and 5,987 cases — a total of 800 deaths and 56,971 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 272 deaths and 21,516 cases, Durham County has 101 deaths and 9,175 cases, Johnston County has 66 deaths and 5,780 cases, and Orange County has 59 deaths and 3,132 cases — a total of 498 deaths and 39,603 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 209 deaths and 11,770 cases, Forsyth County has 121 deaths and 9,039 cases, Randolph County has 64 deaths and 3,873 cases, and Davidson County has 44 deaths and 3,793 cases — a total of 438 deaths and 28,475 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 8.9 million confirmed cases and 229,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8 million.

There are more than 45.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.1 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.