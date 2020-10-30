Three schools in Bladen County reopen Monday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Three schools in Bladen County closed by the coronavirus will reopen Monday.

The district late Friday said Bladenboro Middle, Dublin Primary and East Arcadia will begin having four days of in-person instruction at the schools. Wednesday remains a cleaning day at all schools in the county.

New protocols will be in place at each school. The release did not give details.

“Carlines (sic) and entrances into the building will be slower so please allow for more time,” a release from the school system says.

Students will be served breakfast and lunch each day and will be provided with bottled water, the release says.

Families that chose internet learning will stay on that choice through the end of the first semester.

Announcements for the closures were made Oct. 16 for Dublin Primary, Oct. 17 for East Arcadia and Oct. 20 for Bladenboro Middle. Dublin and East Arcadia went to remote learning for every day on Oct. 19.

None of the schools reached the point of being on the state Department of Health and Human Services cluster report. DHHS defines a cluster as five or more cases at a school or child care setting.

Dr. Robert Taylor, superintendent for the school system, said there were no cases that were contracted in the schools. He said the closures were the result of the virus’ impact on staff coupled with typical staff absences.

