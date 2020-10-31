Coronavirus: Bladen County active cases lowest in more than 9 weeks

ELIZABETHTOWN — Active coronavirus cases in Bladen County have dropped to 41, the lowest total in more than nine weeks.

Active case totals didn’t become available until mid-June. The highest single-day tally is 160, on June 23 and June 25; the lowest is 31 on Aug. 31.

The county added two cases in Saturday’s daily report from the Health Department, and the state Department of Health and Human Services. Bladen County recorded 174 cases in October, and has 1,099 since the pandemic began.

Three people are hospitalized and 19 have died.

There have been 1,039 recoveries.

Bladen County’s previous months have included 212 cases and five deaths in September, 153 cases and five deaths in August, 192 cases and two deaths in July, 271 cases and one death in June, 77 cases and two deaths in May, and 23 cases in April. Some case totals were later adjusted.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 345 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 199 in Bladenboro; 131 in East Arcadia; 116 in Clarkton; 73 in White Oak; 65 in Tar Heel; 25 in Kelly; 23 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Saturday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,378 deaths, up 46 from Friday’s noon report.

• 274,635 cases, up 2,805.

• 1,184 hospitalized, down 12.

• 4,043,698 tests, up 49,028.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 304 deaths and 19,264 cases. Cumberland has 100 deaths and 7,262 cases; Robeson has 97 deaths and 6,133 cases; Columbus has 62 deaths and 1,776 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 2,846 cases; and Pender has 15 deaths and 1,439 cases.

In October, Cumberland added 23 deaths and 1,652 cases; Robeson added 19 deaths and 1,509 cases; Columbus added five deaths and 375 cases; Sampson added three deaths and 592 cases; and Pender added eight deaths and 469 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,262 deaths and 30,210 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 209 nursing homes, 115 residential care facilities, 51 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, six each are in Cumberland and Robeson, and four each are in Columbus, Sampson and Pender.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen and Sampson each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 39.8 percent of the deaths (1,743) and 45.9 percent of the cases (126,197).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 391 deaths and 34,473 positive cases, Rowan County has 119 deaths and 4,228 cases, Gaston County has 135 deaths and 7,798 cases, Cabarrus County has 93 deaths and 5,008 cases, and Union County has 65 deaths and 6,027 cases — a total of 803 deaths and 57,534 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 275 deaths and 21,687 cases, Durham County has 101 deaths and 9,247 cases, Johnston County has 66 deaths and 5,819 cases, and Orange County has 59 deaths and 3,155 cases — a total of 501 deaths and 39,908 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 210 deaths and 11,877 cases, Forsyth County has 121 deaths and 9,121 cases, Randolph County has 64 deaths and 3,921 cases, and Davidson County has 44 deaths and 3,836 cases — a total of 439 deaths and 28,755 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 9 million confirmed cases and 230,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.1 million.

There are more than 45.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.1 million deaths.

