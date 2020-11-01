Election 2020: Here’s what is inside Bladen County and state numbers for early voting thus far

ELIZABETHTOWN — Early voting closed across the state on Saturday, and turnout in Bladen County has already reached 60 percent.

Election Day is Tuesday, with polls open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Though many numbers are broken down by party, there’s no fool-proof way to know how any of the candidates are faring at this point. There are reputable polls primarily for upper ballot state races and the national races. All have margins for error, but even those bumpers are not infallible.

The state Board of Elections says more than 4.5 million ballots have been cast, including 1,695,831 by registered Democrats, 1,438,047 by Republicans, and 1,374,183 by those unaffiliated. There have been more than 3.6 million ballots cast during one-stop early voting.

The 61.7 percent statewide turnout thus far is 37.4 percent Democrats, 31.7 percent Republicans, 30.3 percent of those unaffiliated, and less than one-half of a percent each for Libertarians and the Constitution and Green parties. The percentage of voters from a party having already cast a ballot is 64.7 percent each for Democrats and Republicans, and 56.1 percent of those unaffiliated.

That leaves more than 900,000 Democrats to vote, less than 800,000 Republicans, and more than 1 million of those unaffiliated.

Here’s what else is inside the numbers:

• 13,724: Ballots cast so far in Bladen County. This includes 1,255 by mail, and 12,469 at early voting sites. This represents 60 percent of the 22,843 registered voters. In the entire 2016 presidential year election, Bladen had 15,892 ballots cast for a turnout of 69.6 percent.

• 22,843: Registered voters in Bladen County. The breakdown includes 10,740 Democrats (47 percent); 7,073 unaffiliated (30.9 percent); 4,955 Republicans (21.7 percent); 63 Liberterians; seven Constitution; and five Green. During early voting, 491 new registrations were filed, and 745 were updated.

• 7,345,481: Registered voters in North Carolina. Residents could same-day register during early voting; that’s not the case Tuesday, when only those who were registered by the Oct. 9 deadline will be eligible to vote.

• 2,067: Registered voters in Bladen County who requested absentee by mail ballots. The 1,255 approved thus far represents 60.7 percent of the requests. The breakdown of the requests is 1,258 registered as Democrats (60.9 percent of those casting ballots); 487 unaffiliated (23.6 percent); 314 Republicans (15.2 percent); and eight Libertarians. The percentage of the party to request an absentee ballot is 11.7 percent of Democrats, 6.9 percent of the unaffiliated, 6.3 percent of the Republicans, and 12.7 percent of the Libertarians.

• 1,360,754: Registered voters in North Carolina who requested absentee by mail ballots. There have been 929,127 returned, or 68.2 percent. If they’re postmarked by Tuesday and in the county board offices by Nov. 12, they are eligible to be approved and counted — a controversial extension of six days for which the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling last week. Compared to the last presidential election, when there was no worldwide pandemic, this year’s requests are more than six times higher.

• 12,469: Early one-stop voting ballots cast in Bladen County. The breakdown by site are 5,471 in Elizabethtown; 2,594 in Bladenboro; 2,059 in Tar Heel; 917 in Harrells; 727 in East Arcadia; and 701 in Clarkton.

• 3,607,874: Early one-stop voting ballots cast in North Carolina this year.

• 5.3 percent: That’s the proportion of the 12,469 ballots cast at six Bladen County early voting sites that were done on Sundays. This is the first presidential year election in the county to include voting on Sundays. Voting on a Sunday was the only point the three Democrats and two Republicans of the county Board of Elections did not agree when submitting their early voting plan to the state.

• 4.8 percent: That’s the proportion of the 13,724 ballots cast so far that were done on Sundays in Bladen County. That percentage will drop more with additional absentee by mail ballots received.

On Oct. 18, there were 401 ballots cast. There were 230 of them at two sites, in Bladenboro and Elizabethtown.

On Oct. 25, there were 262 ballots cast. There were 173 of them at two sites, in Bladenboro and Elizabethtown, and 20 or less each at three sites.

Alan Wooten