Coronavirus: Statewide hospitalizations drop by more than five dozen

ELIZABETHTOWN — State coronavirus hospitalizations went down by more than five dozen on Sunday.

The Department of Health and Human Services daily report includes 1,122 hospitalized. In a report Saturday from the its Health Department, Bladen County had three.

The county had six more cases added Sunday, pushing to 1,105 the total since the pandemic began. Nineteen have died.

A full report from the county had not been made available by time of this publication. Active cases were at the lowest level since before Labor Day in the county report Saturday.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 346 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 200 in Bladenboro; 132 in East Arcadia; 117 in Clarkton; 73 in White Oak; 66 in Tar Heel; 25 in Kelly; 23 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Sunday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,383 deaths, up five from Saturday’s noon report.

• 276,692 cases, up 2,057.

• 1,122 hospitalized, down 62.

• 4,083,844 tests, up 40,146.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 24 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 305 deaths and 19,618 cases. Cumberland has 100 deaths and 7,324 cases; Robeson has 97 deaths and 6,185 cases; Columbus has 62 deaths and 1,787 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 2,867 cases; and Pender has 15 deaths and 1,455 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,263 deaths and 30,296 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 210 nursing homes, 115 residential care facilities, 51 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, six each are in Cumberland and Robeson, and four each are in Columbus, Sampson and Pender.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen and Sampson each have one.

With 93 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 28 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 39.8 percent of the deaths (1,746) and 45.9 percent of the cases (127,071).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 393 deaths and 34,668 positive cases, Rowan County has 119 deaths and 4,274 cases, Gaston County has 135 deaths and 7,863 cases, Cabarrus County has 93 deaths and 5,063 cases, and Union County has 65 deaths and 6,073 cases — a total of 805 deaths and 57,941 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 275 deaths and 21,826 cases, Durham County has 102 deaths and 9,292 cases, Johnston County has 66 deaths and 5,845 cases, and Orange County has 59 deaths and 3,160 cases — a total of 502 deaths and 40,123 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 210 deaths and 11,962 cases, Forsyth County has 121 deaths and 9,221 cases, Randolph County has 64 deaths and 3,950 cases, and Davidson County has 44 deaths and 3,874 cases — a total of 439 deaths and 29,007 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 9.1 million confirmed cases and 230,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.1 million.

There are more than 46.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.1 million deaths.

