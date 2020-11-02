Holly Jolly Christmas Show in Elizabethtown pinch-hits for Junior League of Fayetteville’s Holly Day Fair

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Holly Jolly Christmas Show is coming to town, and visitors are going to be able to enjoy everything from food to vendors this weekend.

Maurice Williams, of Whimsical Florist, has made the opportunity available after the Junior League of Fayetteville for the first time in 54 years decided not to have the Holly Day Fair — billed as “the largest holiday gift and craft show in eastern North Carolina.”

Williams, one of several Elizabethtown merchants who has been a vendor there, has put together a scaled down version. Temperature checks, sanitizer stations, limited admittance to prevent overcrowding are all part of the strategies that will be employed to limit potential spread of the coronavirus.

The show will be Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vacant building that formerly housed Goody’s on Poplar Street will be the site. Admission for shoppers will be $7 for the weekend.

“We will have Santa arriving at 2 p.m. on Sunday,” Williams said. “After that weekend I will operate Whimsical Florist out of that building.”

From there he will be open on Saturdays up until Thanksgiving, in that building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. After Thanksgiving weekend Sundays will be added until Christmas, with the hours of 1 to 5 p.m.

“I may change those hours if we need to be open more,” he said.

Vendors are expected to bring food, clothing, jewelry, boutiques, monogramming services, quilts and more. Williams already has 20 vendor spots filled, going around the perimeter of the room, and also has a few more places available.

He said getting this event together hasn’t been entirely easy.

“It’s been a challenge juggling the two businesses, two ventures, together,” Williams said. “I have been extremely busy with funerals and you know, just the day to day stuff.”

His support staff has been a major help in that regard, he said.

He is also going to set up a few round tables outside so people can sit out there to eat. Hand sanitizer will be available at all the registers, around the inside, as well as at the front door.

More information, including vendor inquiries, can be obtained by contacting Williams at Whimsical Florist and Gifts. The phone number is 910-872-9931. Cost for the booths start at $400.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.