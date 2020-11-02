Judge William Osteen on Friday did not take action in a case involving absentee by mail ballots, the Republican state leaders and the state Board of Elections.

The board had taken action related to absentee ballots and said it was because of Osteen’s ruling in August. In it, the board gave a way for “curing” the ballots that would mean a witness signature was not required. Osteen had earlier clarified that was not his intent and rebuked the board and its director, Karen Brinson Bell, for their actions.

Osteen, given evidence Cumberland and Mecklenburg counties have allowed absentee ballots without witness signatures, said he couldn’t take action. He ruled the state and state courts have authority.

But his opinion also included another rebuke of the board. He wrote, “For the second time in this case, this court has serious concerns about the conduct of the North Carolina State Board of Elections.”