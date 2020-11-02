WHITE OAK — Harmony Hall Plantation Village is working on prepping for a major cleanup day on Saturday.

“As far of the scope of work for that day, we have a lot of spinning plates,” said Sunday Allen. “We have friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, and we have called them for assistance.

“We are trying to get the river trail updated. There are a lot of folks frustrated and upset that trail hasn’t been functional.”

There will be quite a number of things going on, and there have been some questions about boundaries.

“We can’t really focus a lot on the main house, because we are still waiting to hear about the National Parks grant,” Allen said. “There’s plenty of work that needs to be done on the school, the chapel, and the two general stores need to be freshened up.”

The Cain kitchen is also next to the house, and it needs work, but Allen said she wasn’t sure if it would get attention this time.

The bathroom that is on the site next to the house is in need of painting, both inside and outside. The work is mostly cosmetic, but there’s a lot of painting and scraping that would hopefully happen as well.

“The walls have never been painted, and there’s paneling and plywood floor,” Allen said.

The plan is to paint everything a light color, something fresh and inviting, since the space is used frequently by those hiking the Mountains to Sea Trail and the trail to the river.

“Being able to keep the bathroom running throughout the year is important because we are a trail stop,” Allen said. “We end up with someone camping once or twice a month, and we need that bathroom up to par.

“I don’t know if it can all be done on that day, depending on the skill level of volunteers. We really, really want to get the river trail set back right.”

Hunter Clark had worked on the trail for his Eagle Scout project, adding signage and more. Allen said she really doesn’t want to see that go to waste.

The trail, which goes from the main house to the river, is on the close to 100-acre tract that is part of the grounds. Concerns have been raised about worries of people hunting along the trail area, and that is expected to be addressed as well. Signage is to be posted to remind those coming in that hunting is not allowed.

“We want people to know that it’s safe to hike here,” Allen said. “And we want folks to be able to know that the property is open and still viable.”

The house may be gutted but the property is very much open and “treated as a historic gem,” Allen said. “We need people to recognize that.”

There is still a large need for donations such as paint brushes, scrapers and cleaning supplies. They particularly need white exterior latex semi-gloss paint. More volunteers are needed, and one person is needed that can operate a power washer. Carpenters with tools and wood are also requested for various repairs around the grounds.

Monetary donations can be made at the Harmony Hall Paypal link: http://bit.ly/HHPVpaypal.

