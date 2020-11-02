Coronavirus: Bladen County active cases remains in two-month low

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s active coronavirus case count remained below 50 on Monday, the Health Department says in its report.

The county is at 46 active cases, including three in the hospital. There was at least one case reassigned or deleted since Sunday, dropping the total back to 1,104 since the pandemic began. There have been 1,039 recoveries, and 19 deaths.

The state Department of Health and Human Services postal ZIP code report lists 346 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 200 in Bladenboro; 132 in East Arcadia; 117 in Clarkton; 73 in White Oak; 66 in Tar Heel; 25 in Kelly; 23 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two in Dublin, and one each in East Arcadia, Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other three are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Monday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,390 deaths, up seven from Sunday’s noon report.

• 278,028 cases, up 1,336.

• 1,146 hospitalized, up 24.

• 4,116,019 tests, up 32,175.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 58 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 307 deaths and 19,681 cases. Cumberland has 100 deaths and 7,348 cases; Robeson has 97 deaths and 6,207 cases; Columbus has 62 deaths and 1,790 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 2,875 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,461 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,263 deaths and 30,359 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 210 nursing homes, 116 residential care facilities, 52 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, six each are in Cumberland and Robeson, and four each are in Columbus, Sampson and Pender.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen and Sampson each have one.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 29 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 39.9 percent of the deaths (1,750) and 45.9 percent of the cases (127,780).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 396 deaths and 34,871 positive cases, Rowan County has 119 deaths and 4,296 cases, Gaston County has 135 deaths and 7,910 cases, Cabarrus County has 93 deaths and 5,098 cases, and Union County has 65 deaths and 6,100 cases — a total of 808 deaths and 58,275 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 275 deaths and 21,961 cases, Durham County has 102 deaths and 9,309 cases, Johnston County has 66 deaths and 5,878 cases, and Orange County has 59 deaths and 3,174 cases — a total of 502 deaths and 40,322 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 210 deaths and 12,027 cases, Forsyth County has 121 deaths and 9,289 cases, Randolph County has 65 deaths and 3,983 cases, and Davidson County has 44 deaths and 3,884 cases — a total of 440 deaths and 29,183 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 9.2 million confirmed cases and 231,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.2 million.

There are more than 46.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.2 million deaths.

