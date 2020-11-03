Rape of 13-year-old sends him to prison for at least 13 years

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Riegelwood man charged with rape of a 13-year-old in Bladen County is headed to prison for at least 13 years and will be subject to satellite-based monitoring for the rest of his life.

Dominique T. Banks, 21, completed a guilty plea on Monday in Bladen County Superior Court for one count of statutory rape. His sentence is for 13 years, 10 months to 21 years, eight months. District Attorney Jon David’s office made the announcement of justice.

Banks was 20 at the time of the crime in the summer of 2019. The victim said Banks committed the assault at his residence.

Banks has a previous conviction in Wake County for indecent liberties with a child. He’ll register as a sex offender at the completion of his prison sentence.