ELIZABETHTOWN — Progress has been made on two major projects for the town of Elizabethtown, with timelines confirmed for projects at the Elizabethtown Cemetery and Greene’s Lake Conservation Park.

Eddie Madden, the town manager, said one side is ready to be paved and the other side is being prepared for paving.

“We have constructed the temporary road, and have started constructing the trails and open space in the meadows,” he said. “The contractor is clearing for the recreation play area as well as the bathroom facilities that will go in later this fall.”

Madden said that significant progress is being made and that they were very encouraged. The playground equipment should arrive in January, and they are hoping to have it open to the public in full by April or May at the latest.

“They are ahead of schedule,” Madden said.

The deadline to finish that project is October 2021.

The cemetery bidding process is started, which will be through the first of December. The town’s engineering firm will hold a pre-bid conference and the bids are to be before the Town Council in its December meeting. After the awarding of the bid by the board, hopes are construction would begin in January or February, Madden said.

The construction timeframe is estimated to be six months.

The meeting on Monday was continued to noon on Wednesday so the board could finalize a change to a code of ordinances regarding flag shaped lots, which was approved.

