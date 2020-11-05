ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Department of Aging is getting a bit of a facelift on the outside, with a team through the United Way Days of Caring coming to clean up.

Kimberly Edwards was out with her son Dawson Edwards on Wednesday afternoon tearing vines off the gazebo. She said that the plan is to paint the gazebo and also work on the flowerbed that is in by the front.

Edwards was also a N.C. Queen of Hope and she said that working toward the community service projects as a part of that.

The Days of Caring this year is an expansion of what is usually the Day of Caring, held the first Friday in November. Projects are ongoing throughout the week.