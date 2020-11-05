ELIZABETHTOWN — Its annual Christmas parade won’t be held, but the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is forging ahead with other attractions in the Christmas season.

Billed as the inaugural Warm Southern Christmas Celebration, details are yet to be announced for a Christmas tree lighting in front of the Bladen County Courthouse and a tour of area churches. On Wednesday, the chamber announced another portion of the extravaganza — the Lighting of the Lake Holiday Dock Decorating Contest.

Duke Energy is the sponsor. Gift awards, three places in two categories, will be from Jamie Corbett and Whitelakelifenc.com, White Lake Marina, Barefoot Brew, and the Barefoot Sandwich Shoppe.

Registration is required by Nov. 20 and is open to all residents and businesses around the lake. Voting takes place Nov. 28 through Dec. 20.

More information, including a complete list of rules, prizes, registration form and how to vote, is available at elizabethtownwhitelake.com.

