ELIZABETHTOWN — By a mere 15 votes, Democrat Michael Cogdell joined Republican Ray Britt and Democrat Mark Gillespie in earning at-large seats to the Bladen County commission in Tuesday’s election.

Cogdell and Britt are incumbents. All three were running in a five-way countywide race. They were joined in Election Day wins by Democrat Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins and Republicans Rodney Hester, Dr. Danny Ellis and the Rev. Cameron McGill.

Republicans had across-the-board support of Bladen voters, who picked them 23-for-23 in contested state and federal races. The GOP was 3-for-4 in head-to-head county commissioner races, and prevailed in the only contested school board race. (Story, page 3).

All results are unofficial. Bladen County has about 200 absentee by mail ballots that were requested and had not been returned for approval, the state Board of Elections said on Thursday morning. One commissioner seat could be impacted by any changes, but the panel will still retain a Republican majority.

“The ballots are going to have to show itself out,” Cogdell said. “We’ve got to wait until all the votes are counted. Very simple as that.”

McGill won the special election necessary because of the July 30 death of Russell Priest, a Democrat who represented District 3. McGill will serve the unexpired two years of the term. The seat is up for election on its regular four-year cycle in the 2022 midterms.

Munn-Goins kept her seat in District 1 while Hester was the only name on the ballot for District 2 after having upended Daniel Dowless in the March primary. Ellis captured the seat in District 3 formerly occupied by Republican Ashley Trivette, who chose not to seek reelection.

The wins are for four years each for Britt, Gillespie, Cogdell, Munn-Goins, Hester and Ellis.

“I’m sure that’s a good thing. That’s what most people in either party would think,” Britt said of the GOP majority on the board. “My attitude may be is a little different. I don’t go into a situation, when I am representing us a commissioner, as far as party is concerned. I lead a simple life, and what is fair for my family is fair for another. I don’t let party come into play with that. I don’t let race come into play. I let come in what is sensible and reasonable for the betterment of our county.

“I know some people look at party different, and I think that causes problems within our county, our state and our country.”

The at-large race was five men, all of whom have been or were commissioners. Britt captured 5,198 votes (31.5 percent), Gillespie 3,434 (20.8 percent), Cogdell 3,042 (18.5 percent), Republican incumbent David Gooden 3,027 (18.4 percent), and Democrat Greg Taylor 1,780 (10.8 percent). The remaining absentee by mail ballots, depending on how many are returned, could impact the third spot between Cogdell and Gooden.

Britt, the 65-year-old commission chairman for a second time since his first election to the board in 2016, is the owner and operator of Ray’s in downtown Elizabethtown.

“I was very humbled and honored,” Britt said of the win. “I didn’t see that coming. I was blesssed the first time, four years ago, that I had enough early votes and absentees that Election Day was just a bonus. You don’t quit. You run like you’re in last place.”

Britt said he’s hopeful to push unified efforts for the betterment of the county. That includes attracting businesses with a higher pay scale, lowering the tax base, and providing more offerings for people.

Gillespie, 52, is general manager of the ABC store in Elizabethtown. He previously won a District 1 seat in 2010, serving for four years.

“I’m very happy,” Gillespie said. “I knew I was running strong, but I didn’t know how strong.”

Asked what spurred voters in his direction, he said, “Just for my always being in the community already, being in Dixie Youth, the Boy Scouts. I’ve got a commitment of service, fairness and honesty.”

He spent time Tuesday in Bladenboro, Tar Heel, Elizabethtown, Clarkton and Dublin. Gillespie campaigned on fairness, retaining young people to return to the county after college, building infrastructure and recruitment of businesses.

Cogdell, 67, is a retired educator and a retired business owner. He first won election to the board in 2012 and will be serving his third term.

“I worked everywhere,” Cogdell said of how he spent Tuesday. “One of the most remarkable things I’ve seen, I don’t know if it a good trend or bad trend, I never anticipated a candidate receiving such white support. That took me off guard. The world is changing. I’ve never seen white support for a black candidate in Bladen County. Maybe its trending different.”

He campaigned on fulfilling the wishes of his constituency and closing the gap on economic disparities.

Cogdell said he hasn’t made his priorities just yet, other than looking “at how we spend funding, and how we appropriate funding. I don’t understand why we invest so much in the legal jail system. I want to look at that siutuation. We invest more in the jail system than the school system. That gets me a little bit.”

He added for his supporters, “I want to tell all of them thank you. I appreciate them supporting me and I plan to support them. That, I am going to do. That hasn’t wavered a bit, for the betterment of Bladen County.”

Gooden, 70, is a farmer. He served on the board after winning in 2008, and again in 2016. He was beaten by 11 votes in 2012. His campaign centered on low taxes, helping the agriculture community, fairness in reevaluation and improving education.

Taylor, 61, is executive director for Advancement Regional Business Lenders in Lumberton. He’s previously served as a county commissioner from 1996 to 2008. He campaigned on his record from serving in the past and on building economic development.

With all eight precincts reporting, Munn-Goins won the District 1 race with 3,084 votes, or 62.7 percent. Republican Ricky Price trailed with 1,838 votes (37.3 percent).

Munn-Goins, 63, is a retired Army lieutenant colonal and has retired from a career in the public school system. She farms part-time. She first won election to the commission in 2016. Prior to that, she served three terms from 2004-16 on the Bladen County Board of Education, including as chairwoman and vice chairwoman.

Her campaign focused on economic opportunities, pushing for Medicare extension, education, social needs and the well-being of veterans.

Price, 49, was making a bid for his first elected public office. His platform focused on helping residents in Kelly with the troubled earthen dam. He also campaigned on law and order, and on helping get the Elwell Ferry back up and running.

Hester garnered 4,542 votes (95.7 percent) and write-in candidate(s) collected 203 in District 2 with all five precincts reporting.

Hester, 52, is a law enforcement officer with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. He previously worked with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am very excited to become a board member with the county,” Hester said. “I was very happy with the results on Tuesday.”

He campaigned on extension of county water, issues related to Bladenboro, assistance for those dependent on drugs and alcohol, and the quality of water near the Chemours Co.

Ellis won the four-year District 3 seat, with all nine precincts reporting, by capturing 3,237 votes (55.8 percent). Former commissioner Jimmie Smith, a Democrat, earned 2,563 votes (44.2 percent).

Ellis, 49, works as a practicing chiropracter. He has not served in elected public office.

He billed himself as a Christian conservative, humanitarian, working across the party aisles, control of the lock and dams on the Cape Fear River, extending county water and sewer, and county growth.

Smith, 70, works as an auctioneer and broker. He campaigned on his 22-plus year commission record, one that began with election in 1988 and ended in 2016. He also pledged to work for good drinking water and industrial development.

McGill won the unexpired District 3 seat by picking up 3,364 votes (58 percent) to Democrat Matthew Dixon’s 2,436 votes (42 percent).

McGill, 46, is the pastor of the Lake Church in White Lake. He has not served in elected public political office.

“I’m honored and humbled at the support of the county,” McGill said. “There was a good voter turnout as we expected, and I was grateful for the margin of victory. I had quite a few folks who supported us and believed in us, and I didn’t know what to expect.”

The former pastor of Dublin’s First Baptist Church campaigned on a forward vision capitalizing on natural resources like the Cape Fear River, integrity, character, and espousing hope in a society that has been beaten down.

“I’m not a player that wants to be on the bench, so I look forward to trying to make a difference,” McGill said.

Dixon, 50, owns a law firm and does mostly civil litigation. He does not have previous elected public service, but did in 2012 challenge Rep. William Brisson for the state House District 22 seat. He campaigned on his experience as a small business owner, his legal acumen, keeping taxes low and making smart investments to spur growth and jobs.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.