Coronavirus: State adds seven cases to county’s total

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County added seven coronavirus cases to its total on Thursday, a report from the state Department of Health and Human Services says.

The county has been trending well recently, having gone from 102 active cases on Oct. 21 to just 36 on Tuesday. That’s the lowest total since before Labor Day.

At time of publication, a report from the county had not been received. There have been 1,128 cases and 19 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 350 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 212 in Bladenboro; 140 in East Arcadia; 120 in Clarkton; 74 in White Oak; 66 in Tar Heel; 25 in Kelly; 23 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two each in East Arcadia and Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Thursday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,548 deaths, up 14 from Wednesday’s noon report. Thirteen were added to the congregate living settings.

• 285,661 cases, up 2,859.

• 1,193 hospitalized, up seven.

• 4,214,454 tests, up 42,323.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 12 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 316 deaths and 20,269 cases. Cumberland has 103 deaths and 7,561 cases; Robeson has 101 deaths and 6,389 cases; Columbus has 64 deaths and 1,832 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 2,976 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,511 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,331 deaths and 31,083 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 220 nursing homes, 119 residential care facilities, 52 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, seven are in Robeson, six in Cumberland, and four each are in Columbus, Sampson and Pender.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen and Sampson each have one.

With 97 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 25 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories have availability of more than one year.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 39.3 percent of the deaths (1,789) and 45.9 percent of the cases (131,092).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 402 deaths and 35,609 positive cases, Gaston County has 144 deaths and 8,102 cases, Rowan County has 121 deaths and 4,420 cases, Cabarrus County has 95 deaths and 5,237 cases, and Union County has 66 deaths and 6,273 cases — a total of 828 deaths and 59,641 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 277 deaths and 22,560 cases, Durham County has 102 deaths and 9,511 cases, Johnston County has 68 deaths and 6,024 cases, and Orange County has 59 deaths and 3,236 cases — a total of 506 deaths and 41,331 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 214 deaths and 12,444 cases, Forsyth County has 126 deaths and 9,546 cases, Randolph County has 69 deaths and 4,139 cases, and Davidson County has 46 deaths and 3,991 cases — a total of 455 deaths and 30,120 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 9.5 million confirmed cases and 234,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.3 million.

There are more than 48.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.2 million deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.