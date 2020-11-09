LUMBERTON — Those interested in working at Southeastern Health as nursing assistants have a pathway created by the health care system and Robeson Community College.

Applications can be made through SeHealth’s career portal on the internet. The health system, a release says, will cover college expenses at the college, pay a stipend while classes are attended, and require a commitment of two years following completion of the nursing assistant program.

The orientation is Jan. 11-12 and classes begin Jan. 13.

To access, go to https://pm.healthcaresource.com/cs/srmc/#/job/4724.