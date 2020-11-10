County’s financial plight better than expected against impact of coronavirus

ELIZABETHTOWN — Eight months after COVID-19 and the long arm of government began sending tremors to the economy, Bladen County has survived the end of one fiscal year and started another with encouragement.

Greg Martin, the county manager, updated commission members Monday evening in a called meeting prior to the regular session, the latter of which was delayed a week because of the election. He presented a comprehensive look and provided objective answers to the panel’s questions on sales tax revenue, proposed versus adopted capital items, multiple situations involving human resources, investment earnings, and the potential for employee raises.

The council’s regular session was a mere 45 minutes, with a unique twist of a commissioner having last month requested an item to the agenda, making an attempt to pull it off before this meeting started, then giving an impassioned plea for its need. Ultimately, for the second time, a proclamation declaring racism a public health crisis in the county failed to pass.

In the first meeting’s 60 minutes, Martin said even though sales tax revenue was better than anticipated, the property tax collection rate is down more than a percentage point. He described the county’s financial status in positive terms, but expressed caution for its fragility due to the coronavirus. It was in the spring when Martin and the board agreed to monitor the impact of the pandemic; the first case was reported here in April. Since then, more than 1,100 have contracted the virus and 19 have died.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered everyone to stay at home for 30 days, starting at the last of March and going through April, then was hesitant to allow businesses to reopen. Personal contact businesses, like hair salons for example, were closed two months straight, and restaurants were severely restricted. Small businesses were hammered. Last weekend’s Holly Jolly Christmas Show is the county’s largest attraction since capacity crowds jammed the gyms to watch East Bladen-West Bladen basketball thrillers and high school seniors graduated in June.

Martin said the county scaled back projections and delayed some actions on the expense side. The result was closing fiscal year 2019-20 in the black. Most of the positive impact came from a project at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, the tax base and the unspent projects, he said.

For the 2020-21 fiscal year, only one month of sales tax revenue is known but Martin said July came in stronger than anticipated.

He said the next few weeks, which include a meeting with the county’s auditor, will provide a better understanding of what money is available and in what areas there should be concern moving forward.

“That will give us a good picture, for money that’s not appropriated, if the board wants to appropriate,” he said. “That’s a much better situation than we understood it to be.”

Martin explained that NEOGOV, an internet workforce management platform, will help human resources in a number of ways. He said Bladen Community College has high praise for its implementation.

The board responded to a report on investment earnings by asking for consideration to pay down additional debt rather than be limited by minimal returns because of low interest rates.

Given a chart on the impact of cost of living raises for employees measuring 1, 1.5 and 2 percent, the board responded by asking to also see a chart for 3 percent.

As the regular meeting was beginning, Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins requested the proclamation item on a health crisis be removed. It was her request in October to have it added to the agenda, after Democrat Robby Priest was seated to return the board to its full nine members.

Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson strenuously objected, saying he wanted it handled in light of a Wilmington TV station’s weekend report that generated significant increase of calls to his cellphone.

When the matter had come before the board Aug. 17, health director Dr. Terri Duncan explained the county population as a whole — to include all races and genders — start out underserved due to the rural nature of the county.

“It’s not just in the African American population,” Duncan said summarizing her answer. “It’s more than just an African American issue.”

On that night, Republican Ashley Trivette voted for the measure along with Democrats Munn-Goins, Arthur Bullock and Michael Cogdell. Monday, she voted against it, as did Priest and Republicans Ray Britt, David Gooden, Daniel Dowless and Peterson. Britt said only five counties have made such a move, and said the state also has not.

There were no speakers in a public hearing regarding the draft of an application for a coronavirus program through a Community Block Development Grant.

The Bladen County Schools third quarter capital outlay was approved 8-1, though Peterson objected to how renovations for Dr. Antonia Beatty’s office totaling $19,727 were sprinkled among three line items. She’s the assistant superintendent of human resources and administration. Rusty Worley, school maintenance director, explained it actually involved four offices.

The board unanimously approved Star Communications as a new telephone system provider; adding 20,000 feet to the cleanup project in the White Oak/Back Swamp Canal; and a window replacement change order for the courthouse.

Brian Campbell, president and CEO of Campbell Oil Co. and owner of Cape Fear Transport, was the only citizen to address the board. He had met previously with Bullock and Britt, proposing a multi-pronged plan he called the Bladen County People First Initiative.

He explained it would put emphasis on students and residents, bringing together various industries and entities in the county to work together pooling resources in a manner that improves the ability for them to prosper in life.

“This is doubling down on money you’re already spending, leveraging resources,” Campbell said, adding the outset should only cost time and not money.

“It is a doable plan,” Britt said, encouraging the commissioners to meet in small groups to pursue the idea.

“It’s people first, and I appreciate that,” Bullock added.

No start dates for those meetings was set.

The board next convenes on Nov. 23.

