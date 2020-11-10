ELIZABETHTOWN — A final spot for the Bladen County commissioners is expected to be decided this week when absentee by mail ballots and provisionals are considered by the Board of Elections.

The board will meet on this evening at 5 p.m., as it does the second Tuesday of each month, on Thursday at 5 p.m., and on Friday at 11 a.m. Absentee by mail ballots that are postmarked on or before Nov. 3 are eligible for approval if received by Thursday, prior to the Friday canvass.

The state canvass is Nov. 24.

When voting totals for all 17 precincts were posted last week, incumbents Michael Cogdell and David Gooden were separated by 15 votes for the third of three at-large seats. Ray Britt garnered 5,198 votes, Mark Gillespie 3,434, Cogdell 3,042, Gooden 3,027 and Greg Taylor 1,780.

An exact number of how many more ballots might be available for counting in Bladen County is unclear. Dozens of absentees requested have not been returned. Provisionals are estimated to be dozens.

Nine county boards met Friday to consider about 4,300 absentee ballots. Their totals added leave approximately 95,000 absentee ballots and 40,766 provisional ballots outstanding. The number of absentees represents the number requested that have not been returned, and some voters may have went to the polls on Nov. 3. In 2016, about 44 percent of provisionals were counted.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection ended when former Vice President Joe Biden gained enough Electoral College votes from states where the races have been called. North Carolina and Georgia, as of Monday morning, had yet to call their aces.

Trump’s lead here is 75,371.

In other notable closes races within the possible available number of absentee and provisional ballots:

• U.S. Senate: Republican Sen. Thom Tillis leads Democrat Cal Cunningham by 95,739 votes.

• State attorney general: Democrat Josh Stein leads Republican Jim O’Neill by 11,827 votes.

• State auditor: Democrat Beth Wood leads Republican Tony Street by 91,244 votes.

• State labor commissioner: Republican Josh Dobson leads Democrat Jessica Holmes by 90,783 votes.

• State secretary of state: Democrat Elaine Marshall leads Republican E.C. Sykes by 122,281 votes.

