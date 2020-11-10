Chamber expands holiday attractions, starting Thanksgiving Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — A Warm Southern Christmas is coming to town, with holiday events planned for Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday through Sunday, activities will happen in Elizabethtown and White Lake, the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says. There will also be things happening through Christmas.

“This was about how we could expand to a bigger promotion,” said Terri Dennison, the chamber director. “We started brainstorming and coming up with ideas for safe and healthy ways to participate based on COVID recommendations.”

Friday’s kickoff will be a Christmas tree lighting in front of the Bladen County Courthouse on the corner of Broad and Poplar streets. That will be streamed on Facebook, and open to socially distanced attendance.

There will be a storefront decoration contest and Dennison said there are hopes that businesses will extend later shopping hours.

That’s also the Friday night when Lu Mil Vineyard just outside of Elizabethtown begins its Festival of Lights.

Small Business Saturday, celebrating its 10th anniversary, will include sidewalk sales in downtown Elizabethtown. The chamber has also lined up a tour of churches to include Bladenboro First Baptist, Brown Marsh Presbyterian, the chapel at Harmony Hall, Old Trinity Methodist Church, St. Christopher’s Episcopal and Trinity United Methodist.

The tickets will be $5, and the proceeds from the donation will go to the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual tradition coordinated by the Bladen Journal. Tickets will be available from the chamber office and the participating churches. The tours are floating and self-guided between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. that Saturday.

“We are hoping that that moves people around the county,” Dennison said. “There will be a Bladen information station at the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market and there will probably be some vendors on that Saturday.”

Bo Barefoot has arranged to have local talent providing live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well.

Lighting of the Lake docks and piers will be sponsored by Duke Energy and will open on Saturday, with four designated viewpoints. Those viewpoints will be Camp Clearwater, Timber Lodge, White Lake Marina and Alexander Street near Goldston’s. Prizes will be awarded.

A shopping scavenger hunt will also be a part of the weekend.

In the area of the farmers market, 14 trees can be sponsored and there will be a popularity vote over that weekend. The theme for the trees is a “Tribute to Our Essential Workers.” More details on that will be released by the chamber as they become available.

“There won’t be a parade this year, but Santa will be coming through the downtown on a fire engine on Sunday,” Dennison said. “Children can also drop off letters to Santa and we will be partnering with the Fire Department.

“We are hoping people will come for the lights and stay for the shopping.”

