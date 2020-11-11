ELIZABETHTOWN — For the first time in two weeks, Bladen County’s active coronavirus case total exceeds 60.

The county Health Department said in its report Tuesday that 61 people are being monitored, including one in the hospital. The five cases added moved the total since the pandemic began to 1,148, including 49 this month and a pace that remains better than any month since May.

Nineteen have died, none having been recorded in the reports since Oct. 13.

There was no change for Bladen County in the state Department of Health and Human Services reports on outbreaks and clusters. The cluster report continues to include Emereau: Bladen Charter School, listing three staff and two children.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 356 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 222 in Bladenboro; 142 in East Arcadia; 124 in Clarkton; 75 in White Oak; 66 in Tar Heel; 27 in Kelly; 24 in Council; and 10 in Dublin.

There are nine fatalities listed for the ZIP in Elizabethtown and White Oak. There have been two each in East Arcadia and Dublin, and one each in Bladenboro, Tar Heel, White Oak and Kelly. The other two are not linked to a ZIP code unique to Bladen County.

Tuesday’s totals from the state included:

• 4,660 deaths, up 45 from Monday’s noon report.

• 297,442 cases, up 2,582.

• 1,230 hospitalized, up 61.

• 4,416,365 tests, up 29,930.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In Bladen County, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 23 percent, 18-24 has 12 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 5 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 63 percent, 65-74 has 21 percent, 50-64 has 11 percent and 25-49 has 5 percent.

Statewide, the ages 25-49 category has had 40 percent of the cases, 50-64 has 19 percent, 18-24 has 16 percent, 17-and-under has 11 percent, 65-74 has 8 percent and 75-or-older has 7 percent. Of the fatalities, ages 75-and-older has made up 59 percent, 65-74 has 23 percent, 50-64 has 14 percent and 25-49 has 4 percent.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 321 deaths and 21,026 cases. Cumberland has 106 deaths and 7,847 cases; Robeson has 101 deaths and 6,549 cases; Columbus has 66 deaths and 1,981 cases; Sampson has 31 deaths and 3,094 cases; and Pender has 17 deaths and 1,555 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 2,379 deaths and 32,016 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 232 nursing homes, 125 residential care facilities, 53 correctional institutions and nine other facilities. Of those, seven are in Robeson, six in Cumberland, five in Sampson, four in Pender and three in Columbus.

Robeson and Cumberland each have two clusters; Bladen and Sampson each have one.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, all categories had previously been well over a year in availability but on Tuesday the procedural masks dropped to just 172 days — or just shy of six months.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 39.2 percent of the deaths (1,810) and 45.9 percent of the cases (136,674).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 409 deaths and 36,844 positive cases, Gaston County has 152 deaths and 8,426 cases, Rowan County has 122 deaths and 4,593 cases, Cabarrus County has 95 deaths and 5,504 cases, and Union County has 66 deaths and 6,513 cases — a total of 844 deaths and 61,880 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has 280 deaths and 23,408 cases, Durham County has 103 deaths and 9,867 cases, Johnston County has 69 deaths and 6,265 cases, and Orange County has 59 deaths and 3,350 cases — a total of 511 deaths and 42,890 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 215 deaths and 13,170 cases, Forsyth County has 137 deaths and 10,156 cases, Randolph County has 71 deaths and 4,375 cases, and Davidson County has 48 deaths and 4,203 cases — a total of 471 deaths and 31,904 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 10.2 million confirmed cases and 239,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 8.5 million.

There are more than 51.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 1.2 million deaths.

