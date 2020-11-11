School employees to receive bonuses

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Schools employees will be getting equal bonuses from money appropriated because of COVID-19.

The Board of Education made the decision Monday night following a multi-option proposal from Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor. The board also received an in-depth report on the coronavirus, and how it has impacted several areas of the school district.

One option for the bonsues was based on the fact a subset of employees had worked more hours, on and off the clock, than their peers. The equitable distribution of the funds would have compensated those employees based on that extra time.

The board opted for the option of equality.

The updates related to the virus included cases, school closures, feeding and athletics.

Taylor said 14 cases are considered open.

“These cases come from a number of areas testing positive, to symptoms and waiting on test results,” Taylor said.

He explained the numbers for categories are fluid, due to when someone tests, getting results back and the contact tracing that happens.

“Primary contact will always remain larger than the open case numbers,” Taylor said. “These continue to involve investigations related to exposures and recommending that testing be conducted and a person isolate for up to 14 days during the incubation period.”

Taylor said the three school closures at Bladenboro Middle, Dublin Primary and East Arcadia were “due to the inability to provide appropriate staff.”

“To this date we haven’t had to close a school because of infections at a school but we’ve had to close schools because employees are not available to work as a result of either being exposed somewhere or having other conditions that caused them to be out that are not related to COVID,” Taylor told the board. “So we’re hoping that this trend ends with these three schools but we remain ever ready to make a decision if needed by closing a school.”

The district’s feeding program is assured of stretching through the end of the year. Taylor said about 3,300 meals a day are being prepared, roughly the same number as before the virus.

“We continue to operate on what we call the Summer Feeding Program, which provides meals for any child ages birth to 18,” Taylor said. “We certainly thank the federal government for giving us that flexibility.”

For meal deliveries, the district is using six buses each out of East Bladen and West Bladen high schools.

“We use those to help fill the gap with those students and they do need meals that are in virtual attendance,” the superintendent said.

Athletics teams resumed workouts in October at both high schools, and the first official day of practice for volleyball and cross country was Nov. 4. The seasons begin next week, all under the guidelines set by the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

“Conditions are continually monitored and cases are on the rise across the state and the country,” Taylor said. “Because of our small footprint a small number of exposures, either directly or indirectly related to school, can lead to closures. We will continue to operate under the current status until we deem it necessary to recommend a change or a change is mandated from Raleigh.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.