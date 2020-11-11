Empty Stocking: Donations, applications begin

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen Journal, the Department of Social Services and Leinwand’s on West Broad Street are again partnering to bring the Empty Stocking Fund to Bladen County.

And this year, a new partner will enable donations to be tax-deductible. The newspaper is grateful to the United Way of Robeson County for providing this assistance.

This act of benevolence allows those who wish to give to the less fortunate an avenue to do so, and those who need a little help at Christmas are able to through a qualifying process. Applicants are vetted by DSS. Vouchers for shopping are provided that can be used at Leinwand’s.

The newspaper serves as the community’s conduit in the process.

All recipients of the community’s good will are from Bladen County.

Those who were selected for vouchers in 2019 are not eligible this year, just as with past protocols. Donations in 2019 topped the previous year, with $10,300 raised to be shared with children in Bladen County families.

Applications are being accepted through Dec. 11, and donations also through Dec. 11. That’s a Friday, allowing enough time to give out vouchers the following week. Those selected will be called by the newspaper, and like last year should be prepared to bring photo ID when they come to pick up their voucher.

Applications are only available at the DSS office; donations can only be made through the Bladen Journal, and they can be mailed or dropped off. Applications are available in English and Spanish.

The DSS office is at 208 E. McKay St. This is adjacent to the Bladen County Hospital, down the street that is beside the helicopter landing pad.

To mail a donation to the Bladen Journal, be sure the check is made payable to the Empty Stocking Fund/United Way. Mail it to Bladen Journal, c/o Empty Stocking Fund, PO Box 70, Elizabethtown, NC 28337. Cash or checks can be brought to the newspaper’s temporary office at 207 E. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

The newspaper office is in the same building as the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. It is next to the Bladen County Public Library, and across the intersection from the new fire station.

Donors will be asked their name, but can give anonymously. Those names, or anonymous listing, will appear in the newspaper along with the size of the gift.