Tar Heel Middle, Plain View Primary could be consolidated in new proposal

TAR HEEL — With retirement of debt from building East Bladen and West Bladen high schools approaching in June, Bladen County Schools is ready to embark on consolidating two schools into one $22 million facility behind the present Tar Heel Middle School.

The district, said Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor, will pursue the bulk of the funding from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund. If built, the new school would serve pre-kindergarten through eighth grades for students in the enrollment areas for Plain View Elementary and Tar Heel Middle.

The fund was created by the Republican-led General Assembly in 2016 to help construct schools in economically distressed counties using money from the N.C. Education Lottery. Through 2019, $242 million has helped build 22 new schools and replace 32 others. A local match is required, $1 for $3 in grant funds for Tier 1 counties and dollar for dollar in Tier 2. Bladen County is Tier 1.

Applications are reviewed based on priorities provided in the law, which includes ability to generate revenue, high debt-to-tax revenue ratio, and the extent a project addresses critical deficiencies serving current and future students.

In the 2019 awards, an emphasis was placed on projects that could begin construction inside of 12 months.

“We are going to submit the grant to the state, but that doesn’t mean you get the money,” Taylor said.

The Board of Education talked about the possibility at its meeting Monday. The county commissioners were told Monday night at their budget meeting of the school district’s intent by County Manager Greg Martin. The application requires the signature of each chairman representing the county school board and the county commissioners.

Taylor said the Department of Public Instruction encouraged the application process. The Bladen bid would be for $15 million, the maximum allowable for Tier 1, and the county would finance the remaining $7 million.

DPI handles the decision. Guidance for the application process in the 2021-22 cycle is scheduled to be released on or before July 31, and applications are due Sept. 15, 2021. Awards are expected to be announced Oct. 1, 2021. DPI has $75 million available to award, its website says.

Districts chosen give up allocations from the Annual Public School Building Capital Fund, or lottery funds, for a five-year period starting with the fiscal quarter following the grant award.

The timing of the high schools’ debt being retired presents the opportunity.

“The good part is that based on where we are as a county now, with the debt retired, it would free up $900,000 in sales tax revenue for school capital projects,” Taylor said.

Plain View Primary, at 1963 Chicken Foot Road, has grades PreK through fourth. Tar Heel Middle, at 14888 N.C. 87, houses grades 5-8.

Taylor stressed the money is for new construction only, but that could mean a new wing to an existing structure. It cannot be used for repairs.

He said consideration of new land is not being pursued.

“Buying new new land might be $2 million,” he said.

Though not decided, the district would likely build on the Tar Heel Middle School land behind the existing building.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.