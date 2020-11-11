Coronavirus: Indoor gatherings reduced from 25 to 10

RALEIGH — Stricter indoor guidelines have been brought back by Gov. Roy Cooper, announced on Tuesday and going into effect on Friday at 5 p.m.

The new executive order, numbered 176 and the just-reelected Democrat’s 60th since he declared a state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic on March 10, will last through Dec. 4.

Mass gatherings indoors are now restricted to 10 people, down from the 25 Cooper put into effect on Sept. 4.

Exemptions include worship, religious, spiritual gatherings, wedding ceremonies, funeral services and other First Amendment activities. Also, gatherings for work or governmental activities.

“The science shows that the transmission of this virus is much greater indoors, and the more people are gathered, the easier this virus can spread,” Cooper said.

The order makes few other changes. The outdoor limit remains at 50 in a single confined outdoor space, to include parades, fairs or festivals.

Outdoor facilities holding 10,000 or more guests remain open to 7 percent of capacity.

There are amendments for amusement parks, museums and aquariums. Guests in each room of a museum or acquarium can’t exceed 25. Outdoor areas at amusement parks are open subject to capacity limits; indoor rides remain closed.

The price gouging order, put into effect when the state of emergency was declared, also extends to Dec. 4.

A few things of note in relation to changes, or no changes:

• Restaurants are open and still have capacity limits.

• Personal care businesses, like hair and nail salons, are open and still have capacity limits.

• Movie theaters are open, but have capacity limits.

• Arenas and performing arts centers had no change; capacity limits remain in effect.

• Conference centers, meeting spaces in hotels, reception venues — all had no change, and still have capacity limits.

• Night life didn’t have change. Music halls, night clubs, lounges, adult entertainment, and venues for live performances where guests are seated remain open and subject to capacity limits. Alcohol sales are still prohibited between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

